SEOUL, June 29 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea cuts growth target, eyes modest spending
>HIGHLIGHTS-S.Korea's revised economic forecasts
>Hyundai Motor union walks out of wage talks
>Hyundai E&C wins $1.35 billion order in Venezuela
MARKETS
>Korea won up for third day on US data; bonds flat
>KOSPI end flat as jaded eyes fall on EU summit
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday but pared back sharp losses
late in the session on talk of progress by European leaders in
easing the region's debt crisis, while a Supreme Court ruling
upholding a landmark healthcare law hit large health
insurers.
* Crude oil futures fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday,
and are on track for the worst quarterly performance since the
2008 financial debacle.
* South Korean shares ended little changed on Thursday after
a choppy session, with investors reluctant to take fresh
positions ahead of the summit of European leaders.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> LG Group announced it bought 51 percent of Rolls-Royce Pure
Cell system for $45 million.
> Lotte Group chairman told the heads of Lotte affiliates to be
cautious in performing M&A.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)