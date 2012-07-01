SEOUL, July 2 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >S.Korea May industrial output rises 1.1 pct vs Apr >S.Korea shelves disputed military pact with Japan >Korea says to raise gas rates by 4.9 pct on average >S.Korea Q3 exporter sentiment weakest in 3 years >SK Hynix boosts flash chip capacity to meet demands >Korean shamanism finds new life in modern era >Lotte, GS Retail enter bids for Woongjin stake sale

MARKETS >S.Korean shares rally on EU support, but down 8 pct >S.Korea won up for 5th straight week; bonds down MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* U.S. stocks surged on Friday to close out a sour quarter on a high note as investors cheered an agreement by European leaders to stabilise the region's banks, a pact that helped remove some of the uncertainty that has plagued markets.

* The euro jumped nearly 2 percent and world stocks rallied on Friday. Oil surged in heavy trading to the fourth biggest daily gain on record.

* South Korea shares reversed early losses to end nearly 2 percent higher on Friday.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS

> SK Chemicals Co Ltd has established a virtual holding company to unify the management structure of SK Chemicals Co Ltd, SK Engineering & Construction Co Ltd and SK Gas Ltd. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)