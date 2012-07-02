SEOUL, July 3 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>South Korea June PMI below 50 in June
>S.Korea inflation, manufacturing hit by global woes
>Korean skater Kim to end career after Sochi
MARKETS
>Seoul shares edge down as Samsung, EU details weigh
>Korea won down on importers, short-cover; bonds up
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, shaking off a surprise
contraction in U.S. manufacturing, which some investors took as
a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful actions to
boost the economy.
* Worries the global economy is deteriorating took the euro
and oil lower.
* Oil prices edged lower as weak manufacturing data from the
United States, Europe and China reinforced concerns about
slowing economic growth.
* Seoul shares closed a touch weaker on Monday, weighed down
by losses in index heavyweight Samsung Electronics
and concern about a lack of details on a European deal to aid
the region's banks.
