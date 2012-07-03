SEOUL, July 4 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >Samsung loses bid to lift ban on U.S. tablet sales >MBK walks away from Hi-mart sale -source >Hyundai Heavy says wins $1.2 bln container deal >Korea president's brother quizzed over scandal

MARKETS >KOSPI climb to 2-week high on global stimulus >Korea won highest since early May on stimulus hope

* U.S. stocks extended a rally for a third day on Tuesday as sharp gains in oil prices lifted energy shares and traders factored in increased expectations for central bank stimulus.

* Global shares rose and the euro rebounded on Tuesday on growing expectations that major central banks will act to bolster the world economy after weak manufacturing data earlier this week highlighted the drag on growth from the euro zone debt crisis.

* Brent crude rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday, topping $100 a barrel as rising tensions over Iran's nuclear program sparked oil's second rally in three sessions after a second-quarter slide.

* Seoul shares rose to a two-week closing high on Tuesday, as further signs of sputtering world economic growth fueled hopes of additional easing measures from global policymakers.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd released a new DDR4 (Double Data Rate 4)memory chip model, which reduces energy consumption by 40 percent compared to the previous model.

