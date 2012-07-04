SEOUL, July 5Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >Hi-mart shares up; Lotte picked as preferred bidder >Visteon to buy remaining stake in Halla >Chinese investors resume buying S.Korean bonds >Asian corn buyers caught off guard as US crop wilts >S.Korea Q2 FDI plans set fastest growth in 6 qtrs >North Korea to send 51 athletes to London Games MARKETS >KOSPI close up as investors eye monetary easing >S.Korea won at 8-week high; bonds up

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* World shares, the euro and oil prices fell on Wednesday as evidence grew of the headwinds facing the global economy, though hopes of policy easing by major central banks limited the falls.

* Benchmark oil prices fell back below $100 a barrel on Wednesday, after a sharp gain the previous day.

* South Korean shares edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains from a two-week closing high set the previous session as investors relished the prospect of additional policy measures from global central banks to support stuttering growth.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS

> Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd has negotiated a wages and collective agreement with its labour union, setting a record of three years without strikes.

