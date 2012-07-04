SEOUL, July 5Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Hi-mart shares up; Lotte picked as preferred bidder
>Visteon to buy remaining stake in Halla
>Chinese investors resume buying S.Korean bonds
>Asian corn buyers caught off guard as US crop wilts
>S.Korea Q2 FDI plans set fastest growth in 6 qtrs
>North Korea to send 51 athletes to London Games
MARKETS
>KOSPI close up as investors eye monetary easing
>S.Korea won at 8-week high; bonds up
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* World shares, the euro and oil prices fell on Wednesday as
evidence grew of the headwinds facing the global economy, though
hopes of policy easing by major central banks limited the falls.
* Benchmark oil prices fell back below $100 a barrel on
Wednesday, after a sharp gain the previous day.
* South Korean shares edged higher on Wednesday, extending
gains from a two-week closing high set the previous session as
investors relished the prospect of additional policy measures
from global central banks to support stuttering growth.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
> Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd has negotiated a wages
and collective agreement with its labour union, setting a record
of three years without strikes.
