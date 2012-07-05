SEOUL, July 6 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >S.Korean dictator's daughter to announce candidacy >Visteon offers $800 mln to take control of Halla >Asian nations want to sink S.Korea whale hunt plan >S.Korea activist arrested on return from North >S.Korea June retail sales drop y/y-finance ministry >Galaxy to power record $5.9 bln profit >S.Korea ship classifier defends Iran marine work >GM Korea union plans partial strike next week >E-Land plans to list China unit to raise $1 billion >Asia Naphtha-S Korea Honam buys 50,000T for Aug >Iran losing billions as oil exports extend slump MARKETS >Seoul shares end flat, Halla soars on Visteon bid >Won sheds early losses to post a 3rd straight gain

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* U.S. stocks edged down on Thursday as economic stimulus measures by major central banks failed to excite investors before a U.S. jobs report expected to show tepid growth.

* U.S. stocks and the euro slid on Thursday as new stimulus measures by major central banks failed to spur confidence, with investors keenly awaiting the monthly U.S. jobs report for signs of whether the European debt crisis is weighing on the U.S. recovery.

* Brent crude oil futures rose on Thursday, ending at a five-week high on worries about tighter supplies following a lockout of striking oil workers in Norway and hopes that policy-easing steps by some central banks would improve oil demand.

* The eyecatching move on a flat day for South Korean shares on Thursday was an 11.6 pct surge by Halla Climate Control , after majority stakeholder U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp said it will buy out the remaining shares.

(Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)