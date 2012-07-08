SEOUL, July 9 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >Samsung wins bid to sell Nexus in Apple court war >S.Korean dictator's daughter to announce candidacy >S.Korea June producer price inflation at 31-mth low >Visteon offers $800 mln to take control of Halla >External device causes smartphone fire - Samsung >Asian nations want to sink S.Korea whale hunt plan >S.Korea activist arrested on return from North >S.Korea June retail sales drop y/y-finance ministry >"No Parking" scrap prompts US army apology in Korea >North Korean economy posts rare growth in 2011

MARKETS >Seoul shares end flat, Halla soars on Visteon bid >Won sheds early losses to post a 3rd straight gain

* U.S. stocks fell about 1 percent on Friday as another month of tepid jobs growth underlined fears the economy was stalling, though not to the point where more economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve was seen as imminent.

* The data also pushed global stocks lower, while the euro hit a two-year low against the dollar and oil slumped more than 3 percent on Friday.

* South Korean shares fell on Friday, weighed down by losses in heavyweight Samsung Electronics, but overall trade was subdued ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data later in the day. IN THE KOREAN PRESS

Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Kumho Tire Co Inc will sign supply contracts with Mercedes-Benz and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG as early as this month. > Samsung Electronics will release the Galaxy S3 LTE in S.Korea today.

