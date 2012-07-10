SEOUL, July 11 Following is a list of events in
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea's Park softens stand in presidential bid
>Dongbu Group submits initial bid for Daewoo Elec
>Intel bankrolls next-gen chipmaking, buys into ASML
>Olympics-Korean archer Im: more than meets the eye
>Renault's Clio revamp takes "Latin" swing at Fiat
>Samsung wins court case against Apple
>Privacy risk from ads in apps rising
>Hyundai sued over Elantra fuel economy ad claims
>Kia confident on record Slovak output
MARKETS
>S.Korea won down for third day; bonds weaken
>KOSPI fall; soft China import flags demand worries
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more
pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish
world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth.
* The euro fell to a two-year low against the dollar o n T
uesday as investors were wary that a German court could delay
Europe's new bailout fund, while a series of profit warnings
from U.S. companies took Wall Street lower.
* Oil prices retreated more than 2 percent on Tuesday after
Norway's government ordered an end to an oil workers' strike and
data showed China imported less crude oil in June than the
previous month.
* Seoul shares fell on Tuesday
after weak imports by China stoked worries about deteriorating
domestic demand in the world's second largest economy,
broadening concerns about flagging global growth.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>KIA Motors Corp released New SorentR, which
enhanced fuel-efficiency by 13% compared to the previous model
released in 2009.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and POSCO
will sign an MOU to jointly develop steel for home appliances.
