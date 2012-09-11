SEOUL, Sept 12 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
MARKETS
>S.Korea won edges up for 4th straight day; bonds up
>KOSPI extends fall, eyes German euro zone vote, Fed
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Dow closed at its highest in nearly five years on
Tuesday in light trade before decisions in Germany and the
United States that could give markets a further boost.
* U.S. and European stocks rallied, Treasuries slipped and
the dollar weakened on expectations a German court would not
interfere with a euro zone rescue plan and that the Federal
Reserve would again ease U.S. monetary conditions.
* Oil prices rose in choppy trading as expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will act to bolster the economy and that a
German court will approve a euro zone rescue plan put pressure
on the dollar and boosted crude futures.
* Seoul shares fell for a second day in a row as investors
took profit after a sharp rally late last week and before
Germany's ruling on euro zone bailout funds and the Fed meeting
this week.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd said that it signed a US
$160 million contract with General Motors Co to supply
Integrated Center Stacks (ICS).
