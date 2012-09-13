SEOUL, Sept 14 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Aggressive iPhone launch plan boosts Apple outlook >S.Korea c.bank holds rates, signals gradual cuts >Vestas shares slide on share issue fears >German court backs Apple in suit with Motorola >Japan tech, Taiwan's Hon Hai shares get iPhone lift MARKETS >KOSPI end flat after heavy trading;phonemakers gain >SKorea bonds fall as c. bank stands pat;won lower MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks surged to multi-year highs on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced an aggressive plan to stimulate the economy, encouraging investors to dive back into the market. * U.S. stocks and crude oil prices rose and the dollar weakened o n T hursday as investors bet the Federal Reserve's fresh dose of monetary stimulus would improve economic growth. * Oil rose in robust trading on Thursday, with Brent futures rising a sixth session, after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched another stimulus program in which it will buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per month until the outlook for jobs improves. * Seoul shares finished flat after a day of heavy trading on Thursday, with caution prevailing ahead of a possible decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on taking further stimulus steps. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > GS Caltex Corp, South Korea's second largest refiner, established its Chinese branch on Wednesday in Beijing, China. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung)