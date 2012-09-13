SEOUL, Sept 14 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Aggressive iPhone launch plan boosts Apple outlook
>S.Korea c.bank holds rates, signals gradual cuts
>Vestas shares slide on share issue fears
>German court backs Apple in suit with Motorola
>Japan tech, Taiwan's Hon Hai shares get iPhone lift
MARKETS
>KOSPI end flat after heavy trading;phonemakers gain
>SKorea bonds fall as c. bank stands pat;won lower
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks surged to multi-year highs on Thursday after
the Federal Reserve announced an aggressive plan to stimulate
the economy, encouraging investors to dive back into the market.
* U.S. stocks and crude oil prices rose and the dollar
weakened o n T hursday as investors bet the Federal Reserve's
fresh dose of monetary stimulus would improve economic growth.
* Oil rose in robust trading on Thursday, with Brent
futures rising a sixth session, after the U.S. Federal Reserve
launched another stimulus program in which it will buy $40
billion of mortgage debt per month until the outlook for jobs
improves.
* Seoul shares finished flat after a day of heavy trading
on Thursday, with caution prevailing ahead of a possible
decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on taking further stimulus
steps.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> GS Caltex Corp, South Korea's second largest
refiner, established its Chinese branch on Wednesday in Beijing,
China.
(Reporting by Jane Chung)