SEOUL, Sept 18 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES > Apple sells 2 mln new phones, shares touch $700 > S.Korea think tank cuts growth forecasts > Bulgaria cuts feed-in tariffs for renewable energy > Slovakia cuts 2013 growth outlook MARKETS > KOSPI eases as Fed-inspired momentum slows > S.Korea won ends at 6-month high on stock inflows MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Stocks in the United States and Europe on Monday gave back some of last week's huge gains as investors began to question whether recent action by both the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve would be enough to revive global growth. * Oil fell nearly $3 on Monday in a wild session that saw Brent plunge more than $5 a barrel in a wave of late, high-volume selling before paring losses as markets sought an explanation for the sudden crash. * South Korean shares fell on Monday but remained above the 2,000 point level, as momentum from Friday's Fed-inspired rally slowed without a basic improvement in fundamentals. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > KT Corp, South Korea's second-largest mobile carrier, plans to create a 100 billion won ($90 million) fund to invest in content development by small and medium sized companies. > LG Electronics Inc unveiled its 'Optimus True HD LTE' smartphone on Monday to tap into the Middle East market. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1115.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)