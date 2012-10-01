SEOUL, Oct 2 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Cheaper smartphones boost Sony, Microsoft in Europe >S.Korea Sept exports fall on weak global demand MARKETS >S.Korea won at near 11-mth high on Spain >KOSPI edge up on foreign buying before holiday MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Wall Street started a new quarter with a modest rally on Monday, lifted by a surprising expansion in U.S. manufacturing in September. * Stocks in major markets rallied on Monday after a survey showed the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded last month for the first time since May and as the results of Spain's bank stress test drove gains in European financial shares. * Brent crude slipped Monday as signs of economic weakness in Asia and a looming recession in the debt-saddled euro zone tempered more optimistic U.S. manufacturing data. * South Korean shares posted modest gains on Friday as fading worries about Spain's debt management spurred foreign investor buying, but trade was subdued ahead of two local holidays. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1119.3750 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)