SEOUL, Oct 4 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >S.Korea c.bank switches tack to encourage growth >Google withdraws patent complaint against Apple >Samsung allowed to sell Galaxy Tab in U.S. MARKETS > Won falls, bonds rally on rate cut hopes > KOSPI flat; Samsung buoyed by US ruling MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Wall Street ended modestly higher on Wednesday on stronger-than-expected U.S. labour and service-sector data, but the Dow industrials were hobbled by a slide in Hewlett-Packard. * Crude oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday as signs of a slowdown in China and Europe stoked worries about petroleum demand, while the dollar rose after better-than-expected news on the U.S. economy. * South Korea markets were closed on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1.71 percent to its highest close in nearly five months ahead of quarterly results and after a favourable U.S. court ruling in its patent battle with Apple Inc. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > LG Electronics Inc said its Plasma Lighting System obtained a New Excellent Product certification from the Ministry of Knowledge Economy. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1119.3750 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)