SEOUL, Oct 8 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >US, SKorea agree on longer range ballistic missiles > Korea won't weaken won to spur exports - officials > Samsung posts $7.3 bln Q3 profit > S.Korean refiner lifts Iranian crude cargo -source MARKETS >S.Korea won near 1-yr high on Samsung >KOSPI gains capped after Samsung earnings boost MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 broke a four-day string of gains, ending slightly lower on Friday as an unexpected drop in the U.S. unemployment rate was overshadowed by concerns about the coming earnings season, which begins with Alcoa next week. * Global shares edged higher on Friday and Treasury prices tumbled after the U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to a near four-year low. * Oil prices fell in volatile trading on Friday and posted weekly losses as a fragile global economy and uncertainty about Europe's debt crisis offset support from a better-than-expected U.S. employment report. * Seoul shares edged up on Friday after bellwether Samsung Electronics posted stronger-than-expected earnings, but a dimmer outlook capped price gains. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Kia Motors Corp has decided to tap into the U.S. pick-up truck market from next year, local media reported. > CJ Cheiljedang Corp and French company Arkema SA will construct a plant in Malaysia which will produce methionine, a protein-based amino acid, for animal feed.