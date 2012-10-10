SEOUL, Oct 11 Following is a list of events in
TOP STORIES
>Toyota recalls 7.4 mln vehicles over window switch
>European car market needs EU-led restructuring
>Central banks buy more stocks as bonds disappoint
>S.Korea KDIC raises $550 mln in upsized KEPCO sale
>Microsoft CEO sees company turning more like Apple
MARKETS
>S.Korea bonds up on BOK rate cut hopes;won falls
>Samsung Elec sends KOSPI lower
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, weighed
down by disappointing news from Chevron and Alcoa as the latest
earnings season got under way.
* Global shares fell for a third day on Wednesday as
corporate warnings of slower growth underscored concerns about a
sluggish world economy, while oil prices slipped despite worries
about the security of Middle East crude supplies.
* Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Wednesday as ongoing
concerns about the economy and a weak kick-off to the earnings
season weighed on stock markets.
* South Korean shares retreated, led by a slump in Samsung
Electronics following brokerage downgrades of Intel
that sparked a sell-off of U.S. technology firms
overnight.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters.
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Superior Essex Communications LP announced
that it completed construction of a power cable plant in the
U.S. state of North Carolina.
