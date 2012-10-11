SEOUL, Oct 12 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >US court clears Samsung phone, hands Apple setback >S.Korea c.bank cuts rates, seen on hold for while >Google in industry's "defining fight" with Apple MARKETS >KOSPI tumble to one-month low in weeklong loss >S.Korea won pares losses on exporters, rate cut MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday after gains brought by a sign of improvement in the labour market were erased in part by a drop in Apple shares after a legal setback in a court ruling. * The euro made its first gain in four days on Thursday after the IMF said euro zone economies should have more time to cut budget deficits. * Oil prices rose on Thursday to their highest levels in weeks as tensions between Syria and Turkey escalated, while maintenance on North Sea oilfields pushed the premium for Europe's Brent crude to another one-year high. * South Korean shares continued their week-long fall on Thursday as investors remained pessimistic about the global economic outlook. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Lotte Engineering & Construction Co Ltd won a $ 550 million order to build a diesel power plant in Jordan. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)