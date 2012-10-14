SEOUL, Oct 15 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >S.Korea Sept import prices fall most in 30 months >Motor racing-Vettel leads Red Bull one-two >US Grain Exports-Corn,wheat sales slump MARKETS >KOSPI ends flat after seesaw session >South Korea won rises as risk appetite returns MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks wrapped up their worst week in four months, led lower on Friday by financial shares as results from Wells Fargo and JPMorgan ignited concerns about shrinking profit margins for big lenders. * Gains in the euro were checked by uncertainty over whether and when Spain would request help with its finances. * Brent crude prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Friday, outpacing losses on U.S. crude and deflating the spread between the two contracts after it hit the widest level in a year this week. * South Korean shares ended flat on Friday after an opening rise faltered in the face of relentless foreign selling. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said it will construct a large-scale wind farm in Jeju in partnership with Korea Southern Power Co Ltd. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)