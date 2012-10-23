SEOUL, Oct 24 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >POSCO cuts investment goal after Q3 profit tumbles >Apple unwraps mini-iPad to take on Amazon, Google >Price increases help Whirlpool counter weak demand >Smartphone royalties help ARM beat expectations >S.Korea Q3 GDP estimated up 1.8 pct yr/yr MARKETS >KOSPI fall for 3rd day;POSCO down on rating cut >Profit-taking caps S.Korean won's gains MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, driving the Dow industrials to the biggest drop since June 21, as weak results from index members DuPont and United Technologies showed profit growth is slowing. * Global shares tumbled and the euro hit a one-week low versus the dollar on Tuesday after weak U.S. corporate earnings results and downgrades of several indebted regions of Spain raised concerns about the global economy. * Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as slowing global economic growth, Europe's continuing debt crisis and weak earnings forecasts from U.S. corporations pressured commodities and equities. * South Korean shares slipped for a third straight day on Tuesday, with steelmaker POSCO sliding on a credit ratings cut ahead of its earnings report and shipbuilders extending declines on a bearish outlook for the sector. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > General Electric Co said it will strengthen cooperation with S.Korean firms in the energy sector. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report