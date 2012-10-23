SEOUL, Oct 24 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>POSCO cuts investment goal after Q3 profit tumbles
>Apple unwraps mini-iPad to take on Amazon, Google
>Price increases help Whirlpool counter weak demand
>Smartphone royalties help ARM beat expectations
>S.Korea Q3 GDP estimated up 1.8 pct yr/yr
MARKETS
>KOSPI fall for 3rd day;POSCO down on rating cut
>Profit-taking caps S.Korean won's gains
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, driving the Dow industrials
to the biggest drop since June 21, as weak results from index
members DuPont and United Technologies showed profit growth is
slowing.
* Global shares tumbled and the euro hit a one-week low
versus the dollar on Tuesday after weak U.S. corporate earnings
results and downgrades of several indebted regions of Spain
raised concerns about the global economy.
* Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as slowing global
economic growth, Europe's continuing debt crisis and weak
earnings forecasts from U.S. corporations pressured commodities
and equities.
* South Korean shares slipped for a third straight day on
Tuesday, with steelmaker POSCO sliding on a credit
ratings cut ahead of its earnings report and shipbuilders
extending declines on a bearish outlook for the sector.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> General Electric Co said it will strengthen
cooperation with S.Korean firms in the energy sector.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks
Emerging markets report