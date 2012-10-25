SEOUL, Oct 26 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Hyundai beats Europe slump; concerns over growth >Pernod cautious on full-year as Asia slows >South Korea Oct consumer sentiment at 9-mth low >Woongjin agrees to complete $1.1bn Coway stake sale MARKETS >S.Korea won rises above key level >KOSPI snap four-day loss on Hyundai Motor results MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks eked out small gains on Thursday in another uninspiring session on Wall Street, with worries about weak business spending keeping investors wary. * Shares on major world markets rose slightly on Thursday on better-than-expected corporate earnings and economic data while the dollar rallied to a four-year high against the yen on expectations Bank of Japan will ease monetary policy next week. * Brent crude futures edged higher on Thursday after seven straight sessions of losses, as the threat of Hurricane Sandy to East Coast gasoline and heating oil supplies lifted markets. * South Korean shares closed higher on Thursday after Hyundai Motor Co reported third quarter earnings that met market expectations. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Hanwha Corp launched Hanwha Q.Cells, the world's third largest solar manufacturer on Thursday. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report ($1 = 1103.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)