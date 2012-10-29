SEOUL, Oct 30 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Advanced Micro adopts smartphone technology >Microsoft says Windows 8 demand outpaces Windows 7 >CJ Hellovision raises $267 mln in S.Korea's top IPO >Honda cuts FY profit f'cast as China backlash hits >China Telecom, Unicom to narrow 3G gap with iPhone5 >Japan Renesas posts smaller than expected Q2 loss MARKETS >S.Korea won at fresh 1-yr high, advances difficult >KOSPI closes flat near 7-week low as autos weigh MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stock index futures fell in a shortened session on Monday and cash equity trading was canceled as powerful Hurricane Sandy bore down on the U.S. East Coast, closing equity trading for Tuesday. * U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures gained while U.S. Treasuries also rose on Monday, as economic worries over Hurricane Sandy fueled safe-haven buying in thin trading as the powerful storm began to batter the U.S. East Coast. * U.S. gasoline futures rallied while benchmark crude oil prices dipped on Monday as Hurricane Sandy slowed East Coast fuel deliveries to a crawl, with major refineries shut, pipelines idle and ports closed. * Seoul shares closed flat on Monday, struggling near a seven-week low, as gains in LG Display and other tech stocks were offset by losses in automakers such as Kia Motors. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Daesung Group announced that it received an order worth US $10 million to build solar power plants in Ecuador. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report ($1 = 1103.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)