SEOUL, Oct 31 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >S.Korea to inspect FX trading as won strengthens >China steel sector to improve slightly in Q4 MARKETS >Bargain hunters shore up S.Korean shares >S.Korea won at 13-month high on exporters MARKET SNAPSHOTS * World shares rose modestly in subdued trading on Tuesday as investors and traders readied for U.S. markets to reopen after a massive storm that wrought destruction across the eastern United States. * U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures slid on Tuesday, pulling back from pre-Hurricane Sandy gains as several key East Coast refineries and pipelines restored operations and traders bet on an enormous hit to demand for fuel. * South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as local institutions hunted for bargains among large cap stocks, with automakers the top performers. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report ($1 = 1103.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)