SEOUL, Nov 2 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Storm Sandy knocks US Oct autosales below estimates >First iPad mini teardown reveals Samsung display >Sony,Sharp in turnaround battle; Panasonic battered >South Korea Oct exports rebound, recovery seen slow MARKETS >S.Korea won falls, intervention suspicions persist >KOSPI snap three-day rally; Hyundai Motor slides MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 scored its best day in seven weeks on Thursday as bullish consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data gave investors reason to cheer following superstorm Sandy's devastating sweep through the U.S. Northeast. * Brent crude prices fell on Thursday on returning North Sea supply and euro-zone concerns, while U.S. gasoline edged higher as support from supply disruptions after super storm Sandy countered any pressure from data showing rising inventories. * South Korean shares fell on Thursday as investors shunned exporters due to concerns over the strength of the Korean won while speculation Hyundai Motor Co could face a recall or litigation in the United States hit its stock hard. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd vowed to revamp its brand strategies in an effort to be top five global brands by 2020, Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun said on Thursday at its 43rd anniversary event. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)