SEOUL, Nov 5 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Hyundai, Kia overstated mileage on some cars >North Korea says proud of its human rights record >POSCO consortium open to resuming Arrium bid >Microsoft vs Google trial raises concerns >Apple iPad mini draws New Yorkers;crowds thin MARKETS >South Korea won rises for 5th straight week >KOSPI post biggest gain in seven weeks MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks ended a storm-shortened trading week with a sell-off, as major indexes erased early gains sparked by a stronger-than-expected payrolls report. * Global stocks and crude oil retreated even after a U.S. employment report surpassed expectations, as investors looked beyond the U.S. presidential election to anaemic outlook for global economic growth. * Crude oil and gasoline futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday after Washington issued a waiver allowing foreign tankers to bring fuel to the East Coast from U.S. ports, holding out some promise of relief from supply disruptions caused by superstorm Sandy. * South Korean shares climbed the most in seven weeks on Friday, spurred by tech firms on expectations of greater demand for their products as data point to further stabilisation in the U.S. economy. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has scrapped its plan to create a joint venture with German lighting group Osram to produce light emitting diodes (LED). (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)