SEOUL, Nov 8 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
> South Korea widens nuclear lapses probe
> US trade panel approves five-year duties on China
> Apple slides to 5-month low, uncertainty grows
> Qualcomm revenue beats Street, shares rise
MARKETS
> Seoul shares rise to two-week high as Obama wins
> SKorea won at 14-month high after Obama re-elected
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Dow industrials lost more then 300 points in a
sell-off on Wednesday that drove all major U.S. stock indexes
down over 2 percent in the wake of the presidential election as
investors' focus shifted to the looming "fiscal cliff" debate
and Europe's economic troubles.
* Shares on world markets slumped and the euro slid further
on Wednesday as investors worried that the fiscal challenges
facing U.S. President Barack a day after his re-election could
lead to a new recession.
* Brent crude fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday as problems
facing the economies of the United States and Europe darkened
investor sentiment a day after the re-election of U.S. President
Barack Obama.
* South Korean shares rose on Wednesday to their highest
level in two weeks after U.S. President Barack Obama won
re-election, dispelling uncertainty after a choppy trading
session.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> E1 Corp signed a contract with Enterprise
Products Partners LP of the United States to import 18
tons of shale gas annually. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
