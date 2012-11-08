SEOUL, Nov 9 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Nvidia eyes lower quarterly revenue >New RIM platform clears U.S. security >Deutsche Telekom sticks to dividend plan >PC giant Lenovo's next frontier >Qualcomm revenue beats Street, shares rise MARKETS >KOSPI falls on worries over U.S. fiscal cliff >South Korea won down on U.S. fears MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and could be in line for more weakness as worries about Washington's ability to find a timely solution to the "fiscal cliff" dominate investor thinking in coming weeks. * Global stocks fell further on Thursday on concerns about a looming fiscal crisis, while the euro fell to a two-month low after the European Central Bank refrained from taking more action despite signs of further economic slowdown. * Crude oil ended higher on Thursday, recovering from a steep plunge in the previous session, but gains were only modest as trepidation over Europe's economy and looming negotiations over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" weighed on the market. * South Korean shares snapped a two-day winning streak on Thursday as investors, worried about a looming fiscal crisis in the United States, lowered their appetite for risk. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > KT Corp won the Best Wi-Fi Service Innovation Award at the Wi-Fi Industry Awards 2012, local media reported. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)