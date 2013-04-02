SEOUL, Apr 3 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >N.Korea to restart nuclear reactor in weapons bid >U.S. deploys warship as tensions over N.Korea rise >STX Offshore seeks creditor help for debt woes MARKETS >KOSPI down as shipbuilders, construction firms drag >S.Korea won falls on N.Korea nuclear reactor news MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by the healthcare sector after a government decision on payment rates, while factory orders data confirmed the economy is steadily improving. * Major stock markets rose on Tuesday, with the U.S. S&P 500 index nearing its all-time high, while the dollar rallied from a one-month low against the yen on bets the Bank of Japan will announce further monetary easing this week. * Brent crude oil settled lower and U.S. crude settled slightly higher on Tuesday as traders weighed concerns about demand and the possibility of a prolonged pipeline outage in the U.S. Midwest. * South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, with shipbuilders and construction firms leading losses. COMPANY NEWS * Hyundai Rotem, a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Co , announced that it had won an order worth 1 trillion Korean won ($894 million) to build subway carriages for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in India. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms ($1 = 1118.1000 Korean won) (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)