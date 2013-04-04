SEOUL, April 5 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Samsung woos less affluent users >Samsung to open shops in Best Buy; Wall St approves >Hyundai recall may grow, sounds warning on quality >US to send missile defences to Guam over N.Korea >N.Korea seen moving mid-range missile to east coast MARKETS >S.Korea won at weakest since Sept. due to N.Korea >KOSPI down on N.Korean risk MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday after the Bank of Japan announced aggressive, market-lifting policies to jump-start its economy, but weak U.S. jobs data capped gains. * The yen slumped on Thursday after the Bank of Japan unveiled a bold plan to pump money into the economy, while U.S. stocks gained on investor optimism that expansionary central bank policies would remain supportive for equities. * Brent crude prices hit a five-month low near $105 a barrel on Thursday as a jump in U.S. jobless claims triggered a second day of widespread selling in oil markets, but the benchmark crude pared losses late in New York as the euro strengthened. COMPANY NEWS * Daewoo International Corp announced that it signed a contract with Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE) on April 3 to enter the mining business in Myanmar. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms