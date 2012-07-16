SEOUL, July 17 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Dai-ichi, Korea Life bid for ING's SE Asia business >POSCO says not considering joining bid for GTT now >UAE's TAQA gets $355 mln financing for project >Hyundai Heavy to sell $636 mln Hyundai Motor block >Vale's iron ore ship in back service after accident >Hyundai Motor union plans new strike, still talking >N.Korea ditches top military man, purge seen

MARKETS >S.Korea won up as traders eye Fed for further clues >KOSPI rise on China hopes;eyes on Bernanke,earnings MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* U.S. stocks ended slightly lower after a surprise decline in June retail sales, but Citigroup's earnings limited losses.

* U.S. government bond yields flirted with record lows, oil prices rallied and the dollar fell to a one-month low against the yen after weak U.S. retail sales data fed bets a faltering economy would prompt more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

* Oil prices rose for a fourth straight session on Monday, lifted by hopes that signs of economic slowing will prompt stimulus measures, especially in China, and by news a U.S. Navy vessel off the United Arab Emirates fired on a fishing boat that failed to heed warnings.

* Seoul shares rose again on Monday as worries about Chinese growth further eased, but gains were capped as investors awaited cues from U.S. and domestic corporate earnings and policy hints from the Federal Reserve. IN THE KOREAN PRESS

Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Ten employees of LG Display Co Ltd and Samsung Mobile Display Co Ltd were accused of being involved in leaking Samsung's OLED technology.

