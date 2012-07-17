SEOUL, July 18 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Samsung buys chipmaker CSR's handset technology >S.Korea opens probe over CD rate-fixing suspicions >Hyundai Heavy raises $614 mln from stake sale >Young N.Korea leader pushes out father's allies >Ford to slash 15 pct of workforce in Australia >Apple's next iPhone to have thinner screen

MARKETS >Korea won up for third straight day; bonds rise >Hedge funds lift KOSPI as Bernanke views awaited MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs joined the growing roster of S&P companies that beat profit forecasts and as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open to more stimulus.

* World stocks and oil prices rose in choppy trade on Tuesday after a gloomy economic outlook by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept alive views that the U.S. central bank may take further steps to stimulate growth.

* Oil prices rose a fifth straight session on Tuesday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for more monetary stimulus but gave no signal on whether the Fed was closer to such a move.

* Seoul shares edged higher on Tuesday, thanks partly to programme trading as widening spread margins prompted hedge funds to settle futures contracts and pick up over-the-counter stocks. IN THE KOREAN PRESS

Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Woongjin Energy Co Ltd canceled a long-term supply contract with ARISE Technologies Corp due to the latter's insolvency.

