TOP STORIES >South Korea exports slump in July 1-20 >Samsung Total to restart Daesan after power outage >N.Korea says forced to "reexamine" nuclear program >Kim plans economic changes in North Korea >Baseball, softball to merge bodies for 2020

MARKET >S.Korea won eases, breaks 5-day streak of gains >KOSPI close flat, tech rally underpins market MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* U.S. and European stocks fell on Friday and the euro hit record lows after Spain's heavily indebted Valencia region asked for financial aid, increasing investor fears that the Spanish government will seek a full-blown bailout.

* Oil prices fell on Friday, snapping a string of seven straight higher settlements, as the euro zone debt crisis brought economic concerns back in focus and strengthened the dollar.

* South Korea's main bourse closed flat after a rangebound trading session on Friday, supported by a rally in tech stocks which tracked sharp overnight gains in their Wall Street peers. (Reporting by Iktae Park)