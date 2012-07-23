SEOUL, July 24 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Apple, Samsung chiefs disagree on patent values
>Retirees in Korea find it's no country for old men
>Apple vs Samsung patent case kicks off in Australia
>Korea NPS rejects Visteon's offer for Halla shares
>For Asia's tech giants, clouds before the windows
>South Korea Q2 q/q growth pace seen nearly halving
>SK Innovation team up in electric car batteries
>Korea banks failed to pass on full policy rate cuts
>HTC sells back half of stake in audio firm Beats
>Asia Naphtha-S.Korea's S-Oil fetches steep premiums
MARKETS
>S.Korea bonds rally, won down on rate cut hopes
>KOSPI close at 1-1/2 wk low on Spain bailout fears
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* World equity markets sold off and the euro set new
two-year lows against the U.S. dollar on Monday after reports
that more indebted regions in Spain need financial aid fueled
fears that the country may need a bailout.
* Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, down for a second
straight day, as worries on Europe prompted investors to sell
assets perceived as risky, boosting the dollar and U.S. debt.
* Seoul shares slumped to a one-and-a-half week closing low
on Monday over the concerns on Spain.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd will make an
announcement on the sale of shares in the company on July 30 or
31, an industry source told the Hankook Kyungjae newspaper.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Joseph Radford)