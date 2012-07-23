SEOUL, July 24 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Apple, Samsung chiefs disagree on patent values >Retirees in Korea find it's no country for old men >Apple vs Samsung patent case kicks off in Australia >Korea NPS rejects Visteon's offer for Halla shares >For Asia's tech giants, clouds before the windows >South Korea Q2 q/q growth pace seen nearly halving >SK Innovation team up in electric car batteries >Korea banks failed to pass on full policy rate cuts >HTC sells back half of stake in audio firm Beats >Asia Naphtha-S.Korea's S-Oil fetches steep premiums MARKETS >S.Korea bonds rally, won down on rate cut hopes >KOSPI close at 1-1/2 wk low on Spain bailout fears MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* World equity markets sold off and the euro set new two-year lows against the U.S. dollar on Monday after reports that more indebted regions in Spain need financial aid fueled fears that the country may need a bailout.

* Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, down for a second straight day, as worries on Europe prompted investors to sell assets perceived as risky, boosting the dollar and U.S. debt.

* Seoul shares slumped to a one-and-a-half week closing low on Monday over the concerns on Spain.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS

Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

>Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd will make an announcement on the sale of shares in the company on July 30 or 31, an industry source told the Hankook Kyungjae newspaper.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Joseph Radford)