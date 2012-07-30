SEOUL, July 31 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >UN to send team into North Korea after floods >U.S. sets duties on washers from Mexico,South Korea >SKorea c.bank warns weakening property loan quality >Japan's Iranian crude imports jump in June from May >Apple, Samsung patent trial set to kick off in U.S. >Hyundai recalls Santa Fe, Sonata on air bag issues

MARKETS >KOSPI at 4-wk high on hopes of global c.bank action >S.Korea won slips from 4-week high on importers MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Monday as investors paused following the best two-day run this year, with central bank meetings and a full load of U.S. economic data looming.

* Global stocks rose on Monday on expectations that the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve will take measures to support struggling economies when they meet this week, but the euro slid against the dollar on worries that the central banks will act less aggressively than hoped.

* Brent oil ended down for the first time in five sessions on Monday as worries that expected stimulus from the United States and Europe may fail to lift their economies overshadowed signs of lower OPEC production.

* South Korean stocks climbed to a four-week closing high on Monday, buoyed by expectations of further easing measures by global central banks to support growth and tame a deepening debt crisis in Europe. IN THE KOREAN PRESS

> Dongbu Lightec Co Ltd will establish a corporate body in Germany in September.