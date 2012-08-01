SEOUL, Aug 2 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea Jul exports, inflation dip; rate cut looms
>European defence firm bids for Korea missile maker
>Eight women charged for "throwing" badminton match
>S.Korea's YNCC seeks naphtha for Sept 2012 to Aug
>Strike, vacation hit July sales of Hyundai, Kia
MARKETS
>S.Korea won at fresh 3-month high; bonds up
>KOSPI dips as investors eye c.bank meetings
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
>U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday on disappointment that the
Federal Reserve offered no new measures to stimulate the economy
and after a computer glitch at a brokerage triggered a spike in
volatility shortly after the open.
>Oil futures ended up but off their highs in choppy trading on
Wednesday.
>South Korean shares slipped on Wednesday to end a four-day
rally, with investors reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of
back-to-back policy meetings by the Fed and European Central
Bank (ECB).
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>Hyundai Motor Co is set to buy a 50 percent
stake in affiliate company Kefico Corporation from Bosch Ltd
, the Hankuk Economy newspaper reported.
($1 = 1130.6250 Korean won)
