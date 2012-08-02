SEOUL, Aug 3Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Sony slashes profit outlook, Sharp cuts jobs >South Korea buys gold; c.bank purchases set to rise >Apple seeks punishment for Samsung lawyer's actions >Olympics-Archery-Korean Ki wins individual gold MARKETS >KOSPI falls on Fed inaction; ECB in focus >Korea won down on Fed inaction; bonds up MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors hoping for immediate action to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

* Global stocks and the euro tumbled on Thursday after the European Central Bank disappointed investors who were hoping for immediate action to combat the euro zone debt crisis.

* Brent crude futures slipped on Thursday as disappointment that the European Central Bank did not offer more immediate steps to boost economic growth weighed on oil prices, even as tightening North Sea supply and geopolitical concerns limited losses.

* South Korean shares edged lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of offering new stimulus measures, with attention focusing on whether the European Central Bank would take action later in the day to contain the region's debt crisis. IN THE KOREAN PRESS

Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

> STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd was picked as a preferred bidder for the construction of an FSO (Floating Storage and Offloading) project worth $500 billion.

> Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announced it has embarked on production of fast embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) chips with 64GB density.

