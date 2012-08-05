SEOUL, Aug 6Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>U.N. to send food aid to flood-hit North Korea
>Apple's Jobs was open to making a smaller iPad
>Shooting-Sorry for winning gold, says Jin
>University brings capitalism to reclusive N.Korea
>North Korea's Kim tells China, economy a priority
>Samsung to unveil new Galaxy Note in late August
MARKETS
>KOSPI down on ECB inaction; U.S. jobs data eyed
>S.Korea won slumps as ECB disappoints;bonds edge up
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Wall Street rallied to its highest level since early May
on Friday on a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and
renewed hope European authorities would act to contain the euro
zone debt crisis.
* World stocks rallied, U.S. oil jumped nearly 5 percent
and the euro surged on Friday on news U.S. employers increased
hiring in July by the most in five months and on renewed
optimism that Europe was closer to action on its debt crisis.
* Oil prices rose sharply on Friday, with Brent crude
futures hitting a 10-week high, after a U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report showed employers added more jobs than expected in
July.
* Seoul shares fell on Friday after investors were left
disappointed by the lack of immediate policy action by the
European Central Bank, following similar inaction from the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)