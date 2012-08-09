SEOUL, Aug 10 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

TOP STORIES >N.Korea famine not imminent, flood impact unclear >S.Korea c.bank holds rates, seen cutting in Sept >Samsung not buying RIM or BlackBerry licence >S.Korea plans spot checks on HSBC, StanChart MARKETS >KOSPI 3-mth high as foreigners gobble up stocks >Korea won up on foreigners' stock buy, bonds down

* The Standard & Poor's 500 extended its rally to a fifth day on Thursday, again eking out a tiny gain as lingering expectations for economic stimulus from central banks lent support to a market lacking new catalysts.

* World shares held in positive territory in quiet trade on Thursday, with U.S. stocks staying near four-year highs after Chinese economic data kept hope alive that central banks would do more to bolster growth.

* Oil futures rose on Thursday, with Brent gaining for the fifth straight session, lifted by stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States, a lower outlook for North Sea Brent production and persistent hopes for economic stimulus.

* South Korean shares surged to a three-month closing high on Thursday on heavy foreign buying, with the market underpinned by hopes of decisive action by major central banks to address the fiscal crisis in Europe and bolster global growth. IN THE KOREAN PRESS

Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

> For the first time ever among global steel makers, Posco will provide 490MPa Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) for automobiles.

> SK Telecom Co Ltd and a few affiliates of CJ Corp signed an MOU to strategically bolster cooperation in marketing, mobile networks, distribution and contents.