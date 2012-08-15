SEOUL, Aug 16 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >China activists land on isles disputed with Japan >S.Korea suggests N.Korea consider "transformation" >Japan, North Korean officials to meet >China signals support for decaying N.Korea economy >Powerful uncle of North Korea leader in China >GM Korea, union reach tentative wage deal MARKETS >S.Korea won lifted on domestic stocks but trapped >KOSPI rise on policy hope aheadof US,euro zone data MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks spent another session in a tight range on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 ending a few points higher and extending a rally that seems to be happening in slow motion. * U.S. stocks were steady on Wednesday, holding close to their highest level since May on hopes of more central bank stimulus for struggling economies, but uncertainty about the extent and timing of any moves hurt the euro and safe-haven U.S. and German government bonds. * Brent crude oil futures closed above $116 a barrel at the highest level in more than three months on Wednesday, as a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and expectations for lower North Sea oil output painted a tighter supply picture on both sides of the Atlantic. * Seoul shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by optimism over prospects for major central banks to ease policy further, while investors awaited fresh economic data from the United States and euro zone later in the day. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >South Korean National Tax Service has imposed that Corning Inc pay 52 billion won in compensation for paying insufficient tax. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report