SEOUL, Aug 28 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Apple targets Samsung phones, stock peaks >ASML says Samsung invests in its chip technology >S.Korea gets Moody's upgrade for fiscal strength >Samsung shares shed $12 bln after Apple's victory >With Samsung GalaxyTab win,judge may rethink US ban MARKETS >KOSPI inches down as Samsung Group shares tumble >S.Korea won edges down to over 3-week low; bonds up MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Shares of Apple climbed to another record on Monday, keeping the Nasdaq index afloat in the lowest trading volume of the year, with investors looking ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday. * Global stocks held on to recent gains and U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as expectations of further stimulus from top central banks gave support to markets, while oil was volatile on concerns over a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. * Brent crude oil futures fell toward $112 a barrel on Monday, reversing early gains as Tropical Storm Isaac shuttered refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast, cutting demand for crude. * Seoul stocks edged down slightly on Monday as Samsung shares slumped after a U.S. court ruled against Samsung Electronics in a smartphone patent lawsuit by Apple . IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said that its share in the TV market in 24 European countries ranked top in the first half of this year. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)