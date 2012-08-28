SEOUL, Aug 29 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >G20 waits on US crop report over food prices >Apple seeks quick bans on eight Samsung phones >S.Korea central bankers voted 5-1 for July rate cut >Australia scraps carbon floor price, agrees EU link >Typhoon buffets S.Korea, killing fishermen >Slain dictator's daughter turns to mother's legacy MARKETS >Seoul shares edge down; caution rules >S.Korea won falls to one-month low; bonds flat MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks ended little changed in another day of scarce activity on Tuesday after mixed economic data gave investors little reason to shift their focus from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday. * The euro rose against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday on bets the European Central Bank will soon act to tackle the bloc's debt crisis, while U.S. crude oil prices rallied as Hurricane Isaac approached the Gulf Coast. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday as Hurricane Isaac approached the U.S. Gulf Coast, forcing companies in the region to close down oil production platforms and refineries. * Seoul shares inched down Tuesday as investors largely stayed on the sidelines to await a global gathering of central bankers late this week for clues about further stimulus plans. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Hyundai Motor Co together with its joint venture Chinese partner Sichuan Nanjun Automobile Group had a ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday for a commercial vehicle plant in China. > GS Engineering & Construction Corp won a $420 million order to construct a railway in Vietnam on Tuesday. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)