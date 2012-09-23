SEOUL, Sept 24 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES > iPhone5 fever rages despite grumbling over map > iPhone5 use chips from Qualcomm, Avago, Skyworks > AU Optronics fined $500 mln for price fixing MARKETS > S.Korea won up on stocks, exporters; bonds down > KOSPI end up, foreigners net buyers for 11th day MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks closed flat on Friday even though investors welcomed Spain's efforts to seek a bailout and cheered Apple's newest iPhone, driving its shares to a record high. * Stocks and the euro ended a week of slight moves with limited action on Friday, as a late-day sell-off on Wall Street indicated continued concerns about the economy's growth prospects and Europe's debt crisis. * Oil rose for a second straight session in light activity on Friday. * South Korean shares closed higher on Friday, as foreign investors were net buyers for an 11th straight session following recent rallies spurred by central bank stimulus steps. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > STX Corp said its Chinese unit STX Dailan Shipbuilding Complex had won a $330 million order to construct four 9,200-TEU container vessels. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1115.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)