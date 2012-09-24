SEOUL, Sept 25 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES > Apple sells over 5 mln iPhones > South Korea inflation expectations at 21-mth low > S.Korea to resume Iran crude imports MARKETS > Won edges down on Spain uncertainty; bonds up > KOSPI recoups losses on buying by pension funds MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as a disappointing forecast from Caterpillar and weak German data increased concerns that global growth may remain sluggish. * Stock markets and the euro fell as investors looked past central bank stimulus plans to focus on weak German economic data and the euro zone's unresolved debt crisis. * Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday, dragged by disappointing German economic data that reinforced concerns about the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand. * South Korean shares reversed early losses and ended up 0.05 percent on Monday, outperforming Asian peers as strong buying from local pension funds propped up the index in late trading. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > South Korean handset maker Pantech Co released its new quad-core smartphone, the Vega R3. > SK Telecom Co Ltd, South Korea's top mobile carrier, signed a deal to buy Chinese medical equipment maker Xian Tianlong Science and Technology on Monday. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by John Mair)