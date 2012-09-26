SEOUL, Sept 27 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES > RIM shares rally as new BlackBerry inspires hope > Japan auto makers to slow production in China MARKETS > S.Korea won down on offshore plays, importers > KOSPI drop to two-week low; builders weigh MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight day on Wednesday as protests in Spain and Greece over euro zone austerity measures raised fresh concerns over Europe's ability to get its debt crisis under control. * World shares slumped and the euro hit a two-week low on Wednesday as growing opposition in Europe to measures aimed at resolving the euro zone's debt crisis unnerved investors already skittish about the weak outlook for global growth. * Crude oil prices fell as the euro zone crisis reinforced concerns about slowing economic growth, while U.S. gasoline futures jumped more than 3 percent due to depressed inventories and supply uncertainty. * Seoul shares fell to their lowest levels in nearly two weeks, with some market participants saying that the correction could continue for the rest of the week as worries about the health of the global economy preoccupy investors. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said it won a 35 billion won ($31 million) maintenance contract from the U.S. Air Force to upgrade F-16 fighter jets over the next 5-1/2 years. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1119.3750 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim; Editing by John Mair)