SEOUL, Dec 6 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >EU imposes 1.47 bln euro fine on Philips, 5 others >Nokia's Lumia deal with China Mobile raises hopes >Samsung promotes Lee's son to vice chairman MARKETS >KOSPI near 7-week high; SamsungElec at life high >S.Korea won rises on renewed risk appetite MARKET SNAPSHOTS * A volatile trading session ended with U.S. stocks mostly higher on Wednesday, even as Apple, the most valuable company in the United States, suffered its worst day of losses in almost four years. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after President Barack Obama said a deal to avert the looming fiscal cliff was possible within a week, while the euro slipped after a disappointing Spanish bond auction. * Oil prices fell by around 1 percent on Wednesday after data showed a huge increase in gasoline stockpiles in the United States last week, while disappointing euro zone and U.S. economic figures hurt sentiment about energy demand. * South Korean shares reached their highest closing level in nearly seven weeks on Wednesday, as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics touched a life-time high. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announced that its Galaxy S3 smartphone will enter the Russian market. (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)