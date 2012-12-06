SEOUL, Dec 7 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES > S.Korea 2012 growth seen below BOK forecast > Apple's shares swallow biggest loss in 4 years > Japan insurers shortlisted for Panin Life stake > Apple to return some Mac production to US in 2013 > Broadcom eyes entry into LTE chip market in 2013 > U.S. seen extending Iran sanction waivers > RIM offers biggest clients incentives to take BB10 MARKETS > KOSPI up to 7-week-high; steels rise on China hope > South Korea won falls on importers and banks MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, a day ahead of a key monthly jobs report, as a rebound in shares of Apple helped boost technology shares. * Oil prices slipped and the euro fell the most in a month on Thursday after the European Central Bank said growth in the euro zone is likely to shrink next year, sparking speculation of an interest rate cut. * Oil prices fell on Thursday after the head of the European Central Bank said the euro zone's economic outlook faces "downside risk" and a recovery may not happen until later in 2013. * Seoul shares rose marginally to touch a fresh seven-week high on Thursday, led by gains in steel stocks, as investors waited on signs of progress in stalled U.S. budget talks. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Hyundai Motor Co announced that it has started to sell its brand-new luxury sedan Equus Facelift. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)