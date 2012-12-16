SEOUL, Dec 14 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >IPhone 5 hits China as Apple shares slide further >EU and Singapore agree free trade deal >KB Fin directors seek to cut offer for ING's SKorea >With successful launch, Kim and allies cement rule MARKETS >SKorea won snaps six days of gains on fiscal cliff >KOSPI falters, snapping a week-long rally MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell on Friday as another slide in Apple took a toll and investors unloaded some shares because of the uncertainty surrounding the "fiscal cliff" negotiations. * Global shares fell on Friday on unease over the lack of progress in U.S. fiscal negotiations and on signs of a deepening recession in the euro zone, but data indicating a strong expansion in Chinese manufacturing helped lift oil prices. * South Korean shares edged lower on Friday, with upbeat data from China helping to narrow early losses, but still finished the week higher to notch up a fourth consecutive weekly gain. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will hold a two-day global strategy meeting Dec. 17-18 to discuss next year's business plans, with 600 executives from both home and abroad likely to attend. > SK C&C Co Ltd, a South Korean IT services provider, and global e-commerce firm PayPal said on Sunday they will cooperate on marketing in the North American mobile commerce market. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Jane Chung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)