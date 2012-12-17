SEOUL, Dec 18 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
> S.Korea's $1.1 bln KAI sale thwarted by price, politics
> Gunmen kidnap six Hyundai Heavy workers in Nigeria
> In South Korea, young voters yearn change
MARKETS
> S.Korea won rises on U.S./Japan policy-easing view
> Won 6-day winning streak on "fiscal cliff" worries
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The S&P 500 ended at its highest level in almost two
months on Monday on rising hopes that negotiations over the
"fiscal cliff" were making progress and that a deal could be
reached in days.
* Global shares advanced, supported by signs of tentative
progress on negotiations over the U.S. fiscal cliff, while a win
by Japan's conservative Liberal Democratic Party lifted the
dollar to a 20-month high against the yen.
* Brent crude prices dipped while U.S. oil futures rose as
news of a key U.S. pipeline expansion will be completed next
month and optimism about a deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff"
prompted spread trading between the two contracts.
* South Korean shares fell on Monday, with automakers
leading the decline over worries that a weaker yen will give a
competitive edge to Japanese rivals.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> LS Cable & System Ltd said it had a 40 billion
won ($37 million) contract to build IT training centres in
Bangladesh.
> Dana Petroleum, a subsidiary of the Korea
National Oil Corporation (KNOC), said it had British government
approval for its $1.6 billion North Sea oilfields project.
