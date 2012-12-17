SEOUL, Dec 18 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES > S.Korea's $1.1 bln KAI sale thwarted by price, politics > Gunmen kidnap six Hyundai Heavy workers in Nigeria > In South Korea, young voters yearn change MARKETS > S.Korea won rises on U.S./Japan policy-easing view > Won 6-day winning streak on "fiscal cliff" worries MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 ended at its highest level in almost two months on Monday on rising hopes that negotiations over the "fiscal cliff" were making progress and that a deal could be reached in days. * Global shares advanced, supported by signs of tentative progress on negotiations over the U.S. fiscal cliff, while a win by Japan's conservative Liberal Democratic Party lifted the dollar to a 20-month high against the yen. * Brent crude prices dipped while U.S. oil futures rose as news of a key U.S. pipeline expansion will be completed next month and optimism about a deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff" prompted spread trading between the two contracts. * South Korean shares fell on Monday, with automakers leading the decline over worries that a weaker yen will give a competitive edge to Japanese rivals. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > LS Cable & System Ltd said it had a 40 billion won ($37 million) contract to build IT training centres in Bangladesh. > Dana Petroleum, a subsidiary of the Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), said it had British government approval for its $1.6 billion North Sea oilfields project. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms