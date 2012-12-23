SEOUL, Dec 24 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >RIM shares slump as service revenue set to fall >S.Korea household debt burden eases but worrisome >Apple presses for Samsung sale ban in appeal filing >Italy Fincantieri $1.2 bln bid to buy shipbuilder >Asian buyers to deepen Iranian crude import cuts >US agency rejects Apple 'pinch-to-zoom' patent >"Gangnam Style" in line for UK dictionary inclusion MARKETS >KOSPI post first weekly loss in 5 weeks >S.Korea won flat, trapped between exporters and U.S MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday after a Republican plan to avoid the "fiscal cliff" failed to gain sufficient support on Thursday night, draining hopes that a deal would be reached before 2013. * Global stock markets skidded on Friday, and the euro and oil futures also slipped as a new setback in talks to avert a U.S. fiscal crisis and weak data out of Europe put investors on edge. * Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Friday, eroding this week's earlier gains after Republican lawmakers in the United States withheld support for a proposal to avert the so-called fiscal cliff. * Seoul shares ended down on Friday to post their first weekly loss in five weeks after U.S. House Speaker John Boehner abandoned his "fiscal cliff" plan, muddying the outlook for a deal to avert harsh spending cuts and tax hikes. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Hyundai Motors Co announced on Sunday that it launched the all-new Santa Fe in China, expanding into its luxury SUV market. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms ($1 = 1072.5000 Korean won) (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)