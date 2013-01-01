SEOUL, Jan 2 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >S.Korea Nov industrial output up 3rd month in row >N.Korea seeks an end to confrontation with South >Federal team joins probe of fatal Oregon bus crash MARKETS >KOSPI ends higher, up 9.4 percent in 2012 >Won gains for 5th session, ends 2012 up 7.6pct MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks closed out 2012 with their strongest day in more than a month, putting the S&P 500 up 13.4 percent for the year, as lawmakers in Washington closed in on a resolution to the "fiscal cliff" negotiations. * Wall Street rallied on Monday and global equities finished their best year in the last three as U.S. lawmakers closed in on a deal to avoid a budget crisis that many fear could cripple the world economy in 2013. * Brent crude rose on Monday, closing 2012 up for the fourth straight year after geopolitical threats to production offset worries about flagging oil demand. * South Korean shares finished the year higher on Friday, boosted by heavyweight Samsung Electronics, in a thin trading session despite the unresolved U.S. fiscal negotiations and the slide of automakers. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Ssangyong Motors Co Ltd unveiled two special models of the Korando C to commemorate 100,000 sales around the globe. > According to SK Group on Tuesday, SK and Hyundai Group will establish a supply chain management subsidiary in Hong Kong in mid-January. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by)