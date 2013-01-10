SEOUL, Jan 11 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
TOP STORIES
MARKETS
>S. Korean bonds rise on rate cut bets; won ends up
>KOSPI lifted by stronger-than-expected China data
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday and the S&P 500 ended at a
fresh five-year high as stronger-than-expected exports from
China spurred optimism about global growth prospects.
* World stock prices rose to an eight-month high on Thursday
and oil prices climbed as stronger-than-expected Chinese exports
raised hopes of a more robust recovery for the global economy
this year.
* Oil futures rose on Thursday on news that top world oil
exporter Saudi Arabia had cut back production in response to
flagging demand, and after China reported strong demand for its
exports.
* Seoul shares rose on Thursday to end a five-session losing
streak, as stronger-than-expected trade data from China pointed
to recovering demand in the world's second-largest economy.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Halla Climate Control Corp has agreed to
consolidate Visteon Corp's automotive climate business
into Halla Climate Control Corp.
