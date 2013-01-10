SEOUL, Jan 11 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Lumia sales lift Nokia results and turnaround hopes >France's Hollande to boost Total for UAE gas deal >Iran raises condensate prices to China's Sinopec >Abe to visit Southeast Asia to boost economic ties >US's Richardson says didn't meet detained American >Google Earth helps put N.Korea gulag system on map MARKETS >S. Korean bonds rise on rate cut bets; won ends up >KOSPI lifted by stronger-than-expected China data MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday and the S&P 500 ended at a fresh five-year high as stronger-than-expected exports from China spurred optimism about global growth prospects. * World stock prices rose to an eight-month high on Thursday and oil prices climbed as stronger-than-expected Chinese exports raised hopes of a more robust recovery for the global economy this year. * Oil futures rose on Thursday on news that top world oil exporter Saudi Arabia had cut back production in response to flagging demand, and after China reported strong demand for its exports. * Seoul shares rose on Thursday to end a five-session losing streak, as stronger-than-expected trade data from China pointed to recovering demand in the world's second-largest economy. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Halla Climate Control Corp has agreed to consolidate Visteon Corp's automotive climate business into Halla Climate Control Corp. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms