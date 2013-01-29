SEOUL, Jan 30 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Broadcom warns of lower first-quarter revenue >Ford sees $2 bln loss, slumping sales in Europe >Philips exits shrinking home entertainment business >S.Korean kerosene premium halves, low Japan demand >POSCO Q4 profit slumps, warns of cut in 2013 sales MARKETS >S.Korea won marks daily gain after previous losses >KOSPI ends up after losses; techs, autos rise MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, led by defensive sectors, in a sign the cash piles recently moving into the market are being put to use by cautious investors to pick up more gains. * Stock markets around the world rose and the dollar fell to a 14-month low against the euro on Tuesday amid rising risk appetite as the Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting in which it is expected to maintain its easy monetary policy. * U.S. crude oil rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, exceeding gains in Brent crude, after strong U.S. housing market data bolstered confidence that economic growth and fuel demand were accelerating. * South Korean shares rose on Tuesday on institutional bargain-hunting, with the auto and tech sectors gaining strongly after steep declines that were driven by a firmer won currency. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > SK Gas Ltd said that it will invest US$890 million to build a propylene plant in a southeastern region of the country. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)